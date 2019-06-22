LAURA ROSE BARBATA



(2/11/1987-6/17/2019)

Laura Rose Barbata passed away surrounded by those whom she loved most dearly, her husband Kevin Christensen, her parents, Brian and Ann Barbata, and her sister Emily Barbata.

Laura's lively mind explored a large variety of interests, ranging from Greek mythology to fossil rocks. Laura enjoyed doing many things, but she was happiest in her garden or surrounded by family and pets. The town and people of Ferndale held a very special place in her heart. Many people benefited from her kind heart and generous spirit.

Laura had several interesting jobs, but she was proudest of her work as a behavior intervention specialist in local schools. Her favorite students always were the ones she was working with at any single time, whether in high school or middle school. She also took real pride when she helped open the Catch Cafe in Trinidad as a partner and waitress.

The family is planning a private memorial service.