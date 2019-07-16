LAVERNE CARTER

Laverne Carter (Middleton), 86, was born March 22, 1933, in Louisiana to parents Wilmer and Mattie Middleton. Laverne was the oldest of seven children: James, Delmer, Doyle, Elmer, Ron, and Janice. Laverne's father was a pastor who traveled with his family spreading the Lord's message before settling down in Fortuna, CA, where Laverne spent most of her childhood and early adulthood.

Laverne was very proud of her life's accomplishments, boasting a 23-year career with Bank of America, which allowed her to travel and live in several different areas to promote her career. When she retired, her and her husband of 50 years, Chester Carter, moved to Fort Bragg, CA where they had previously resided, to be close to their family and grandchildren. She spent much of her time tending to her garden, baking (her famous apple pie, yum!), canning and caring for her home. Many of her days were spent with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband Chester in their 5th wheel.

Laverne and Chester moved to Roseburg, OR in 2003, where they built their dream home and surrounded themselves with exceptional new friends.

Laverne left us in the physical world on July 2, 2019, to join her mother and father, Wilmer and Mattie Middleton, along with her siblings James, Delmer, Doyle, and Janice, daughter Tammy and stepdaughter Cathleen. Laverne is survived by her husband Chester, brothers Elmer and Ron, son Danny, stepson Ted, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be forever remembered for her spunk, charisma and caring heart.

To a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, you will be greatly missed. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 16, 2019