|
|
LAVERNE WHITEHEAD
1923~2019
LaVerne Whitehead (Gray), of McKinleyville, passed away August 3rd, 2019. She was 95 years old. LaVerne was born on September 11th, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Illinois, and moved to California with her family when she was four years old.
LaVerne is survived by her sons, Laurence (Marybeth), Robert, and Richard, her daughter Becky, her grandson William, nieces and nephews Mary, Ken, Alison, Billy, and Sally, and sister-in-law Ann. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Whitehead, parents, William Gray and Carrie Duty, and brother, Robert Gray.
A celebration of life will be hosted on September 14th. For information, contact Becky 707-839-3814, and leave her a message.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 7, 2019