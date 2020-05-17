Lawrence Elman Baker



Lawrence Elman Baker (Larry) was born in Clatskanie, Oregon in 1939 to John and Alice Baker. His family moved to Redway, California in 1951. Larry attended South Fork High School in Miranda where he played on the basketball team and graduated in 1957. After high school Larry briefly worked in the lumber industry and then joined the Air Force where he served for 4 years. He then began his career with Bank of America where he would work for 38 years and ultimately retire.

Larry first met his wife Karen Boone in high school and their paths crossed again while they both worked at Bank of America in Garberville. They married December 22nd 1962 in a double ceremony with Karen's sister and her husband. They had two loving children. Over the years of their life together Larry held positions of increasing responsibility within the auditing division of the bank and he and Karen and their children took assignments and traveled throughout Latin America and South America. They returned to the US and established their home in Petaluma, CA when their oldest child started junior high school. Once their children were grown, Larry and Karen took assignments in Singapore, Hong Kong and Pakistan, and traveled throughout Europe and Asia. Larry was deeply appreciated by many bank employees as a mentor and for his career development guidance. His last international role was that of Vice President/Manager in Pakistan. Upon his retirement in September 2000 they settled and developed a home in a walnut orchard they lovingly called "The Nut Farm" in Clearlake, CA. They lived there for 16 years, enjoyed friendships they made in Lake County and travel throughout the western U.S. and Canada in their motor home. They relocated to Hidden Valley Lake briefly and then in 2019 moved to Petaluma, CA to be closer to their children.

Larry passed away peacefully after a wonderful day with his wife and children on April 23rd, 2020. He is survived by his wife Karen; his daughter Cindy Del Buono and her husband Joe Del Buono; his son John Baker and wife Melissa Baker, as well as 3 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.



