LAWRENCE JAMES "BABE" BANDUCCI
Babe passed away on July 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Babe was born to Libero and Carolina Banducci.
He was welcomed by his two older sisters, Teresa and Fiorina. He grew up on I street one block from the Arcata Plaza. Babe graduated from Arcata High School in 1944. Two months later he headed to Texas for Basic Training and then on to Seattle to be shipped out to the Pacific Theater. He was part of the 96th Infantry Division, Deadeyes, Leyte/Okinawa as a demolitions expert. Upon returning from the war he worked alongside his parents setting pins and working in the bar of their business on the Plaza, the New Delta Bowl, currently the Sidelines.
Like many local Italians, Babe loved spending time in Willow Creek at his aunt and uncle's resort, Gambi's. It was there that he met his future wife, Londa Marchi. They dated for a year and were married at St. Bernards Church in June 1949. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in the second story of the home of Babe's parents. During that time their daughter Judy and son Gary were born. In 1954 they bought a home in Sunnybrae where they raised their children and made many wonderful friendships.
Babe began his 33-year career at the City of Arcata in 1954. In the early years, he operated and maintained water facilities which were first developed by the Union Water Company in 1895. He later was instrumental in the smooth transition from the old water supply system to a modern facility and was promoted to Water Treatment Lead Plant Operator. He took a lot of pride in the work he did for the City.
Babe had a very animated personality and a great sense of humor. He was dedicated to his family and spent countless hours playing with his children and later his grandchildren in their great backyard. Babe loved to fish. He talked often of all his good memories of fishing the Trinity River with Chuck and his grandsons. In later years he looked forward to the excursions and experiences of ocean fishing with his friend Jim Littlejohn.
Babe and Londa enjoyed traveling. They often went to Reno to see various entertainers, check out Hot August Nights and Italian Days. They had some wonderful domestic trips with Londa's sister and husband, Nancy and Ed Guy. They visited Europe twice with their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren meeting cousins in Italy along with visits to Germany and Switzerland.
Babe was good with his hands. He was self-taught on just about anything that needed to built or fixed anywhere in their house. He was very proud of the solo remodeling job he did on their Sunnybrae home. He was methodical and meticulous. The outcome was fantastic!
After losing Londa in 2013, Babe kept his spirits up by staying social and spending time with family. He often said he had had a wonderful life and that he had no regrets. He was a fun and loving man that truly cared about those around him. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Renaissance at Timber Ridge for the love and care that was given to Babe. He always felt safe and comfortable there.
Babe was proceeded in death by his parents Libero and Carolina Banducci, sisters Teresa Banducci and Fiorina Marcucci, wife, Londa Banducci, daughter Judy Gleave and granddaughter, Cara Banducci.
He is survived by his son Gary Banducci / wife Carol, grandchildren, Ryan Gleave, Chad Gleave / wife Tammy, Nick Banducci, Taylor Gleave, son-in-law Chuck Gleave / wife Marla, and his great-grandchildren, Charlee, Peyton, Ryder and Wyatt Gleave and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at St. Bernard's Church on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10 am, with Rev. Bernard D'Sa officiating, followed by an Honor Guard Ceremony at Ocean View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Babe's grandsons Ryan Gleave, Chad Gleave, and Nick Banducci, nephews, Mike Guy, and Dan Guy, son-in-law, Chuck Gleave, and Bill Matthias.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 27, 2019