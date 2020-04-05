|
LAWRENCE JOHNSON SR.
7/19/1941 to 1/20/2020
Born in Ashland, KY and raised by grandparents Mr. & Mrs. George Washington Bowling in Catlettsburg, KY.
His father, James L. Johnson lived in Catlettsburg, KY until his death a few years ago.
At the age of 12, Larry moved to Mission San Jose to live with his mother and stepdad, Mr. & Mrs. Hugh Ray. He also had 2 stepbrothers, Stephen and Greg Ray and a stepsister Robin Ray.
Larry went to Washington Union High where his met Sonja Morlan and was married at 18 on June 4, 1960.
Larry B. Johnson Jr was born in Redwood City on March 26, 1961. Bo is the nickname he has gone by since birth.
Shawn Eric Johnson, also born in Redwood City on April 23, 1966.
The family moved to Redding in 1966.
Larry worked for Millers Market 1966-1968. He was later a distributor for Frito Lay from 1968-1972. Afterwards, he went into a partnership with Jim Scale in Country Market in Cottonwood from 1972-1973.
He bought Gil's Pizza from Frank Forrester in Cottonwood in 1973. His route ran from Sacramento to Reno, NV with fresh pizzas placed into stores which was baked at home. He ran that route until 1978.
Larry took over the Sacramento Bee newspaper in 1979 through 1986. He then owned Larry's Lumber Transport from 1987-1991.
He moved to Eureka in 1996 to open the Eureka Market and Deli with son Bo until 2002.
In 2002 to 2020, he sold beef jerky in Redding and Eureka and out laying areas such as the Hoopa Reservation. He became known as the "Jerky Man."
Between 1991 and 1996, Larry was a fishing guide on the Sacramento River at Balls Ferry and he was an avid deer hunter.
Larry is survived by his wife Sonja of 59 years. His sons, Bo and wife, Michelle and son Shawn and his wife Debbie.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian Johnson, Hillari Johnson, Nick and Zack Johnson.
He also has great grandchildren - Steven Johnson, Kelina Johnson, Amelia Nelson, Paisley Johnson, and Kailee Johnson.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 5, 2020