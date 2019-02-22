LAWRENCE PETER PHILIPSEN



Larry was born October 24, 1933 and raised in Fortuna, CA. After graduating from Fortuna High School he was stationed in Germany while serving in the Amy. Upon returning home he attended Chico State College and received his teaching credentials in 1958. After initially teaching in Oakland, Larry settled in Sebastopol with his beloved wife, Karen and taught at Santa Rosa High School until retirement. His passion was travel, photography and his preferred mode of transportation, bicycling. He was pre- deceased by his son's mother Karen, his 2nd wife Margaret, father Clyde, mother Florence, stepmother Myrtle and his beloved grandmother, Ellen Philipsen. He is survived by his sons Mark (Debbie) and Kurt, step children Paul (Tammy) and Glynis and eight grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Janice Adams and brother Richard Philipsen (Maggie) and several nieces and nephews. He died February 19, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA after a long illness. Burial will be Saturday, February 23rd, at 1:00pm at Table Bluff Cemetery, Singley Road in Loleta, CA. A memorial will be in Santa Rosa at a later date. Donations Can be made to the in Larry's name.

