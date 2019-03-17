LEE GRUSHKIN



1924 - 2019

Lee Grushkin passed away February 25, 2019 in Rancho Mirage, California surrounded by family.

Lee was born March 16, 1924 in Denver, Colorado to the late Abraham and Lillian Grushkin, Russian immigrants. Lee remembered his childhood in Denver fondly, but also recalled the challenges of losing his mother at age 13 and working from an early age to help support his family. Lee attended Denver Shettenham School, prior to enlisting in the military, serving his country as a U.S. Navy aircraft mechanic during World War II. Lee looked back at his years in the military as a highlight of his early life. After receiving an honorable discharge in December 1945, Lee headed to Los Angeles, California to join his father and siblings.

In Los Angeles, Lee found work in sales at a jewelry store and began his lifelong career. In 1948 he met the love of his life, Selma Jean Green, and they were married March 7th of that year, sharing 70 beautiful years together. They began their lives together in Santa Ana, California where Lee managed a jewelry store. Due to his success, he received an offer to manage a store in Stockton, California. In 1953 Lee and Jean found a business opportunity in Eureka, California where they opened their own store, remaining in business for 50 years.

Lee was active in the local Eureka community and was a founding member and first president of Temple Beth El as well as a charter member of Baywood Golf & Country Club. Lee and Jean retired to Rancho Mirage, California.

Lee was preceded in death by son Michael Grushkin, sisters Ida Slepak and Monya Greenstein and brothers David and Milton Grushkin. Lee is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Laurie Hanna, son Allan Grushkin, daughter-in-law Nancy and grandchildren James Brody, Brian Grushkin, Rachel Sollenberger (Randy) and great-grandsons Carter Brody and Evan Nazarov. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 17, 2019