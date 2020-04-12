|
LEONA JOHNSON IORG
1928-2020
On March 25, 2020 our beautiful mom Leona Johnson Iorg passed from this life into the next at the age of 91. She resided in Vacaville California.
Leona was born on December 3, 1928 in Ioka Utah. She grew up on a farm and told numerous stories of the adventures she had as the youngest daughter in her family. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt, Utah. She met and married her husband Charles Iorg on November 5, 1947 in Ely, Nevada and they were later sealed in the Oakland Temple. Leona and Charles moved to Northern California and eventually settled in Blue Lake California. Together they had four children, Rona, Dane, Lee, and Garth. Leona was very active and involved in the Blue Lake community where she made lifelong friends. She worked at Lindstrand's Market, was a member of the Wha-Nika woman's club and she was always lending a helping hand at community events.
Leona's children attended Arcata High School where they were all active in school activities and sports. Leona was her children's biggest fan and never missed attending their games. Her love and support for her children never wavered as she continued to be their biggest fan throughout her life.
Leona spent the last years of her life living in Vacaville California with her husband Charles where she has left behind many friends.
Leona had a wonderful life and was dearly loved and adored by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be forever remembered by her grandchildren as their fun-loving granny. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved serving in her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Clarence and Ane Geneva Peterson Johnson and her 10 siblings. She is survived by her husband Charles Iorg, daughter Rona Portalupi, son-in-law Richard Portalupi, son Dane Iorg, daughter-in-law Gay Iorg, son Lee Iorg, daughter-in-law Pam Iorg, son Garth Iorg, daughter-in-law Patty Iorg, twenty-one grandchildren, sixty-six great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
As her children we would like to thank the people who knew and loved her for their friendships to her and for the wonderful sentiments we have received.
Due to the current restrictions surrounding the Corona Virus a burial service was held with immediate family only.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 12, 2020