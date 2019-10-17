|
LEONA M. GONSALVES
1938 -2019
Leona passed away October 11, 2019 at age of 81. She was born in Fazenda on the Island of Flores Azores.
Leona was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cared for her husband in his last years till he died in 1992. They were married 32 years.
She loved to bake, sew, crochet, knit, entertain, and especially camping and going on picnics with friends and family. She was known for her beautiful smile .
She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Arcata.
She is survived by her daughter Shirley Stone, son Paul Gonsalves, grandson, Trevor Stone, her sister and brother-in-law Ana and John DeMatos, sister, Maria Cristina Almeida, her brother, Joe Sousa, her sister's in laws, Deolinda Sousa and Cecilia Mendonca, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio Gonsalves, her parents Ilda and Perdro Sousa, her brothers, Tony Sousa and Leonildo Sousa, and son-in-law, Scott Stone.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Timber Ridge Renaissance Mckinleyville, for the great care that they provided in her last years.
Viewing will be at Paul's Chapel in Arcata Friday, October 18th 2019 from 4pm-7pm. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Arcata Saturday October 19th 2019 at 10am. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Arcata.
Arrangements are under the direction of Paul's Chapel.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 17, 2019