LEONARD HUFFMAN
1958-2020
Leonard Lee Huffman was born on December 2, 1958 at Trinity Hospital in Arcata, California. He passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Mad River Community Hospital at the age of 61. He was a lifelong resident of McKinleyville and a proud member of the Yurok Tribe. He graduated from McKinleyville High School in 1977 and attended College of the Redwoods.
Leonard had a caring, challenging, yet inviting personality and was a great story teller. He was a generous person who cared for his elderly parents until the time of their passing. He had a unique sense of humor and got a kick out of sharing his adventures, life and family experiences, as well as his own original folklore. He enjoyed being a part of nature and appreciated living in an area where he could spend time at the ocean, the rivers, and the forest. One of his most memorable experiences was spotting an eagles nest north of Klamath. He often shared this story with family and friends. Recently he participated in a jet boat ride up the Klamath River where he was able to see wildlife in their natural habitat.
Leonard enjoyed playing and coaching baseball in local leagues. He was a devoted sports fan of a large variety of sports and favored the Raiders and Oakland A's. Some of his best memories were attending the ballgames in Oakland and at the rival stadium in San Francisco. Being a strong bowler came naturally for Leonard. He bowled the most coveted game with a perfect score of 300.
Leonard worked in the logging industry as a line tender and spent time in Alaska as a fisherman. He later worked as a construction worker in San Jose and locally here in Humboldt County.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Len and Esther Huffman (McKinnon), maternal grandparents, Neil and Nettie McKinnon, sister, Dianne Meredith (Sloan), brother, Clifford William "Bill" Sloan. He is survived by sisters, Ardelle Cirino, Twila Sanchez and Leanne Huffman- Miramontez, brothers-in-law, Jose "Ty" Sanchez and Rick Miramontez, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may attend a viewing at Paul's Chapel on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Leonard will be laid to rest in Blue Lake, California. In following the pandemic protocol, the family will hold a private graveside service.
Honorary pallbearers are Ty Sanchez, Richard Miramontez, Frank Sanchez, Phillip Cirino, Michael
Sanchez, Tyson Sanchez
The family would like to express their appreciation to Ty Sanchez for all the special care and time spent with Leonard.
Leonard will be missed by family and friends.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 30, 2020