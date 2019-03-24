Resources More Obituaries for LEONARD STEVENS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LEONARD STEVENS

Leonard Stevens watched a beautiful snowfall cover the yard before going to bed on February 9, 2019, and then he passed away in his sleep sometime during the night.

Leonard was born on May 1, 1944, to Jean and Len Stevens. He grew up in Eureka, attended local schools and graduated from Eureka High School in 1962.

Leonard was a veteran and proud of his military service in the Army from 1965 to 1969. He had many stories to tell about observing satellites during the cold war rivalry between the US and other countries involved in the space race. During this time period Leonard married his first wife, Lois Pelacini, while on leave from the Army.

Leonard attended Humboldt State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Art, teaching credential, and some graduate work towards a Masters degree. Photography was Leonard's passion and he found joy by teaching others. He was a part-time photography instructor at College of the Redwoods for many years in the 70's and 80's. He later converted to digital photography and taught Adobe Photoshop to Adult Education classes at several schools. Leonard also worked at several retail photo stores in Eureka and Fortuna and had his own studio for a time, specializing in product photography and portraits.

Leonard met his current wife, Nancy, at a New Year's Eve party in 1980 and they were inseparable ever since. They married in 1985. Leonard and Nancy shared a mutual love of art and music. Most memorable was seeing a retrospective of Ansel Adams life's work at Jack London Square in Oakland. Another favorite pastime was going to Center Arts performances at HSU and the Arkley; he and Nancy were season ticketholders and enjoyed these events for a number of years until his recent passing.

Even though Leonard had rheumatoid arthritis, he maintained a positive attitude throughout his life. He didn't let health challenges stop him from having fun, getting out and going places, even if it took him a while to get there.

Leonard is predeceased by his parents, Leonard H. and Jean Stevens, and grandparents, John and Genevieve Sapara, and Elmer and Ida Sunstrom.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, sister and brother-in law, Linda and Bob Wienecke, sister-in-law, Kacey Kelly, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Patrick and Bonnie Kelly, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks go to the Visiting Angels, especially Jessica, Iris, and Susanna, for all of their caregiving support.

A celebration of life will be held for Leonard at the Elks Club in Eureka on April 28th. Details to follow in a future notification. Please consider making a donation to the in the name of Leonard L. Stevens. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 24, 2019