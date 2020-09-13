Leonard Waterson
Leonard (Len) Eugene Waterson of Santa Rosa, CA passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2020 of cancer at the age of 76. He is survived by sons Eric Waterson and Sam Waterson (Laura), daughter Annie Waterson Zirkle (Quinn) and grandchildren Leah Zirkle, Jane, Vivian and Charles Waterson. He is also survived by sisters Kay Lamb, Ruth Wells (Bryan), Barbara Johnson (Kevin), Aunt June Reddick, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He is preceded by parents Lawrence and Esther (Brink) Waterson, brother Mike Waterson, sisters Laura Lewis and Lois Duclo and uncle James Brink.
Born in Rapid City, SD, Len moved with his family to Rio Dell, CA at the age of twelve. He attended Rio Dell Elementary School and Fortuna High School. Following graduating high school Len entered the Navy, completing two tours during the Vietnam war on the USS Enterprise.
Upon leaving the Navy, Len graduated from the College of the Redwoods, then completed a Political Science degree and teaching credential from Sonoma State University. In 1972, Len began his long career as an educator and administrator in St. Helena and Forestville, CA. He married Melanie (Ambrosini) Waterson and had two children, Sam and Annie.
After retiring from teaching in 2004, Len worked as a retirement counselor for the State Teachers Retirement System, deepening his commitment to education and service to fellow teachers.
A lifelong, passionate San Francisco Giants fan, Len often found himself in the company of Dodger fans. He recounted that it made for some great discussions, but he "could never like those bums." He enjoyed playing golf (admittedly not well) and trips to Reno with his friends, playing their favorite game of chance—craps. He was also an avid traveler who explored more of the world with Melanie in retirement, including Spain, Portugal, France, Turkey, Greece and all over the United States.
More than anything however, Len enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
Len attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, CA. He will be buried at sea by the United States Navy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Len be directed to Sutter Care at Home to honor the compassionate Hospice care he received. Your gift may be made online at www.sutterhealth.org/giving
or mailed to:
Sutter Care at Home
Attn: Gift Processing
PO Box 160045
Sacramento, CA 95816