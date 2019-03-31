|
|
LES BARNWELL
1951 - 2019
Les Barnwell born September 5,1951 passed away at his home on Chalk Mt. In Bridgeville March 20,2019. His family with him. Les died of glioblastoma brain tumor he fought for 33
months. He was a man with many missions and many adventures. Loved the land & lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife Janet, their sons Brandon &, Barrett. Daughters-in-law Lauri & Stefanie, grandchildren Allison, Brinley & Boden siblings Mayliz O'Connell, Rindy Samuelson, Henry Barnwell, Crystal Johnston, Linda Kay Pappadakis. Many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents Philo & Gloria Barnwell and grandparents Willam H Barnwell jr &
Gladys Barnwell.
Grew up on Chalk Mt Ranch and graduated from Bridgeville elementary and Fortuna Union high school. Proudly served in the US Marine Corp & a Vietnam veteran. Married his high school sweetheart Janet Farnsworth January 31, 1971 and just celebrated 48 years. Past Master of Eel
River Lodge #147, Shriners, Bridgeville fire district, Redwood Empire Golf & Country Club, Ingomar Club.
We would like to thank the oncology clinic at st. Joseph's hospital. Amazing people who care. Services to be held at Gobles Fortuna mortuary April 5th at 3 pm. Reception immediately to follow at the Loleta Pavilion.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 31, 2019