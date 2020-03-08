|
|
LESLIE DUANE
BESTUL SR.
(1936-2020)
On March 3, 2020 Leslie Duane Bestul Sr. passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with PRCA and dementia. He was born on July 17, 1936 in Woodside Township (Fertile) Minnesota to Florence & Arthur Bestul. The family moved to Cottage Grove, OR in the early 50's and eventually settled in Eureka, CA. As a teenager he worked a few odd jobs delivering singing telegrams and setting bowling pins. He attended Eureka High School and as a senior started his career in the timber industry at Holmes Eureka. Loader operator became his expertise and eventually he owned his own log export business, retiring in the early 2000's.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Florence Bestul, sisters Marilyn Pittman, Laura Woolsey, Beverly Young, and stepdad Dellard Graves.
Les is survived by his wife Roxie of 54 years, sisters Linda Strawn, Bonnie (Guy) Lampley and Dorothy (John) Walton, sons Leslie Bestul Jr. (Sheri) and Jerry Shepherd, daughters Cheryl Niles (Mark), Dawn Kasper (Mike) and Donna Adams (Ed), 12 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
A special thank you to the family and friends that checked in on Dad and to the caregivers that showed endless compassion. In lieu of flowers we would like to request a donation be made to Hospice. A celebration of life potluck will be held at the Sequoia Conference Center on March 14th at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 8, 2020