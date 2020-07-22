In Loving Memory of Leslie Raymond AlexanderOn July 13, 2020, Les (LR) Alexander left this world to go be with his wife of 74 years Francis Alexander who passed last October.In his 99 years of life, Les demonstrated how to be a strong foundation for his family, a loving faithful Father, and Grandfather. He was a pillar of the community and an example of how to live a life with both honor and dignity.Les was born May 1921 at The Bean Place, a mountain ranch close to the family Mill at Willow Ranch near Lakeview, California. The son of John Raymond and Bessie Alexander Les had 3 siblings Darrel, Jack, and Bernie who resides with her husband Lester Carr to this day in Texas.In 1940 Les lost his father in a logging accident and in 1942 he was drafted into the service with his brother Darrel. Les served in United States Army WWII 157th Tree regiment: awards infantry combat badge, bronze star, American theater service medal, European theater service theater medal, good conduct medal, expert in small arms, machine gun, submachine gun, bayonet, driver, mechanic, and a Liberator of Dachau Concentration Camp.Once stateside Les married Frances Lucille Archer on December 31st, 1945, and they began the family that survives them to this day.His two children Raymond K Alexander 1947 and wife Janice and Trudy L. Rink 1949 and her husband Alan. Five Grandchildren Les Alexander 1969 and his wife Adriana, Ross Alexander 1971 and his wife Patty, Ron Alexander 1972 and his wife April, Melinda Meeks 1977 and her husband Tracy, and Amanda Lewis 1983 and her husband Nathan. 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.He was also a pillar of this community. Founding member and Vice President of Associated California Loggers 1976, President of the North Coast chapter 1976, and State President in 1977. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons Master 1977, Shrine Club president 1976, and opened Mad River Hardwood in 1974. He worked tirelessly to advance this community.Les earned his pilot's license in 1976. Both Les and Frances enjoyed the outdoors, backpacking, hunting, and golfing. Together they traveled to all 50 states and at least 40 other countries around the world.Les spent the twilight years of his life next to his wife's side being lovingly cared for by family at the Ranch out in Freshwater. It was on July 4th, 2020, when he expressed fully the deep sadness of being apart from the love of his life. After experiencing a firework show that he said he would never forget a few days later he slipped off peacefully to be with her.Leslie R Alexander's life was a life to be celebrated and remembered. He touched so many people in his life, and we would like to give you the opportunity to remember him with us.We will be gathering Sunday, July 26th at 1222 Freshwater Rd Eureka California.A viewing will begin at 12:00 pm.Service will begin at 2:00.Celebration of life will begin after the service.