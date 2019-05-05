LETHA MAE ROGERS



Known locally as a Tai Chi instructor, an active church member, and a beloved friend, mother, and grandmother, Letha had a number of careers. She was a railroad data processor, a light-opera soprano, a mother of five, a school volunteer, a public health aide, a Cub Scout den mother, a warehouse foreman, a registered nurse, and a lay minister. She taught Tai Chi until the winter of 2018. She also served as minister for two of her grandchildren's weddings, one in the fall of 2018 a month before her 92nd birthday.

She is missed by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins, to whom he was always a source of wisdom and love.

Letha donated her body to UCSF Medical Center and was insistent on not having a funeral. The family will announce a celebration of her life in October of this year. People who want to make a donation honoring her can send it to the Eel RiverValley Multigenerational Center, P.O. Box 744, Fortuna, CA 95540. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary