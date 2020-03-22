|
|
LEWIS BARNARD OLSEN
1919-2020
Lewis Barnard Olsen was born on September 11, 1919 in Eureka, California and passed away at the age of 100 on March 4, 2020 in Eureka, California. Lewis spent his early years in the town of Falk, California where his father worked for the area lumber mill. Lewis met Audrey Marie Thomsen in his teens, and they were married on September 29, 1940 in Loleta, California. Lewis was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. He served in the European and Pacific theaters in World War II. Lewis was honorably discharged in 1946. After his service, Lewis and Audrey had two sons, Stephen
Olsen and Lane Olsen.
Lewis is survived by his son, Stephen Olsen; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Olsen, Kristin Avila, and Ingrid Snook; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Avila, Sydni Avila, and Grayson Snook; his nieces Cynthia Olsen and Loretta Olsen; and numerous friends. Lewis was preceded in passing by his wife Audrey Olsen, his son Lane Olsen, and his brother Lenwood Olsen. Lewis will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods and/or the Redwood Teen Challenge. The family wishes to thank all those who helped care for him during his last few years.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 22, 2020