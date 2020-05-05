Lillian "Babe" Jepsen



Feb. 2, 1921 - Apr. 19, 2020

Lillian "Babe" Jepsen was born February 2, 1921 and passed into the arms of Jesus and her loved ones on April 19, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving daughter and wonderful caretakers.

Babe was born in Bucksport to Giuseppe and Alaide Della Nina and lived her entire life in the Eureka area, residing in Elk River since 1958. She graduated from Eureka High School and married Arnold Jepsen In 1940. Babe worked at Safeway during World War II when goods were rationed.

Babe, Arnold and daughter Carole moved to a farm in Elk River in 1958 and remained there until she died in the house they built. She raised a big garden and canned and froze vegetables and fruit for her family. Babe was a marvelous homemaker and cook and made wonderful Italian dishes including ravioli and polenta. Many holidays were spent with family and friends around the dining room table.

Babe was a wonderful mother to daughter, Carole. Though she never rode horses, she attended all rodeos where Arnold and Carole competed, being their cheering section. Those were wonderful days spent with lifelong friends.

Babe was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold, and sister Argia Sandahl, nieces Noreen Matt and Lonetta Sayers, and nephew Greg Jepsen. She is survived her her daughter, Carole Jepsen, nieces and nephews Richard Sandahl, Lee Sandahl and family, Lee McLearn and daughter, Ray and Timi Jepsen and family, and Connie and Rex Engle and daughter, special friends Noreen and Dan McKenzie and Tom, Lisa and Austin Cook, and Lila Bollmann.

Special thanks to Babe's caretakers, Rachel Kostick, Denise Marcus, and Rachel Cortez, and Dr. Beth Abels.

Babe will be deeply missed by family and friends.

A private service was held at Ocean View Cemetery with family and friends attending. Thanks to Tom Cook for officiating in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Donations can be made if so desired to Hospice of Humboldt.



