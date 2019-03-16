Resources More Obituaries for LILLIAN MELLO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LILLIAN MELLO

1922 - 2019

Lillian (Lil) Josephine Mello lived a full and vibrant life, born December 11, 1922 and passing February 21, 2019 peacefully with her children by her side. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Frank and Marian Cotta, brother Frank Cotta, sister Marie Luis, late husband Eugene Giacomini, son Jim Giacomini, husband of 65 years Anthony Mello and daughter in law Beverly Giacomini.

Lil's main priority in life was her family and her devout dedication to her Catholic faith. As a young mom, you could find Lil on the ranch in Alton cooking homemade meals around the clock for the ranch hands and chasing her four little boys.

On Valentine's Day February 14, 1953 Lil married the love of her life Anthony Mello. Together they added two precious girls to the family, Marianne and Cathy.

Lillian loved being a mother and later, a grandmother to several grandchildren she adored. Hosting and cooking large dinners was her specialty. Whether it was a typical Thursday night spaghetti dinner or a fancy holiday feast, Lil always had the table set with her nicest china and matching napkins, making her guests feel right at home.

In addition to her full-time role as a mother, after her kids were older, Lil worked for Daly's in the Children's Department for many years. She was responsible for some of the best dressed grandchildren in town.

No matter the time of day, if you stopped by Lil's house or caught her out on the town, she would be wearing a stylish outfit with matching makeup, hair, nails and jewelry. She loved to dress up. Even at age 95, you could find Lil in her best attire. The day before Lil passed, her loyal nail lady Mary Ann Nguyen of over 20 years painted her nails as a special gift.

A life goal Lillian and Tony completed together with their best friends Bob and Berta Guthridge was traveling across the US visiting all 50 states. Tony and Lil also enjoyed cruises with their friends Syd and Mary, as well as many road trips with Anne and Bob Keeney.

At Christmas time, for many years, you could find Lil and Tony at Snow Camp working on the Christmas tree farm. Upon returning to town, each grandchild would receive a special tree delivery. Lil and Tony also enjoyed many evenings playing pinochle with their closest friends.

Five months after her husband Tony's passing, Lil followed the love of her life home. Anyone that knew Tony and Lil well, knew their love for each other was so strong she would not be far behind.

She will be missed dearly by many.

Lillian is survived by her children; Frank, Ron (Karen), Richard (Rhoda), Marianne (Bonnie) and Cathy (Clark) and daughter-in-law Carmen. Her grandchildren; Garrett (Chrissie), Courtney (Andrew), Kyle (Amy), Kendra, Becky (Tom), Kelly (Ross), Matt (Cindy), Lori (Jim), Steve (Stacy), Jenny (Eric), Crystal (Scott), Abby (Jim), Nicole (Randy) and Denise (Travis). Lillian is also survived by twenty-two beautiful great grandchildren and lifelong friend Ida Pedrotti.

A mass will be held Friday, March 22nd, 12 o'clock at Saint Joseph's church in Eureka, California. A reception will follow immediately after the mass at Saint Bernard Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Humboldt Charity Care Bed. Due to the incredible service Lil and family received at the Hospice House, the family would like to give back to other families in need of the key support services the Hospice House provides.

Lil's family would like to thank the Especially You staff, the Hospice of Humboldt staff and Mary Ann Nguyen for their incredible service and friendship to Lil. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 16, 2019