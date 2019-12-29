Home

LINDA ALENE MARLOW

Linda Marlow (Squires) passed away with family by her side at her home in Beaverton, OR on December 9th, 2019 at the age of 73. She was predeceased by her parents, Bud Squires and Elaine Bybee, and is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Marlow, daughter Ginna Hoffman and grandson Luke, step daughter Jeanette Stellflug (James), grandchildren Felicia and Angelo, and sisters Sheila Baker (Gary), Brenda Marek (Tim), Nancy Rowe (George), and Kristine Wendel (Dana), as well as many nieces and nephews and close friends whom she considered sisters.
Linda touched the lives of many with her generosity, adventurous spirit, and willingness to help anyone in need.
She made the world a better place and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held in Eureka in the Spring.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 29, 2019
