1/30/1940-6/1/2020

Linda passed away peacefully in her sleep and went home to be with the Lord on June 1st, 2020.Linda was born and raised in Martinez, CA to Vernon and Margaret Shepherd. She attended Alhambra High School, which is where she met the love of her life Lynn. They were married June 6th, 1959. Together they had 3 sons, 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.Linda enjoyed many things in her life; gathering with friends and family, being active in her church, crafting, cooking, traveling, reading, and gardening at her home in Carlotta, CA. She was known to most as "Grammie" in her later years and was loved by all who knew her.She was survived by her son Alan Davis of Knoxville, TN. Son Mark Davis of Fortuna, CA. Son Philip Davis of Knoxville, TN. Granddaughter Megan Nicoll (whom she adopted and raised) husband Gregory, great-grandchildren Edward, Benjamin, Charlotte, and Samuel of Sparks, NV. Grandson Matthew Davis, wife Jennifer, great-grandchildren Matthew Jr. and Morgan of Redding, CA. Granddaughter Melissa Nesvold, husband Alexander, great-grandchildren Finley and Kary-Lynn of Windsor, CA. Granddaughter Alexandra of Peoria, IL. Sister Lois Byrnes of Kingwood, TX. Sister Virginia Guinn and husband Leon of Kingwood, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Margaret Shepherd, and husband Lynn Davis.The family would like to thank Shadie and the staff at Redwood R&R and Hospice of Humboldt County for the care of Linda.A Memorial service will be determined at a later time.