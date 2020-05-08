Linda Denise Wolgemuth



April 1, 1948-May 4, 2020

Linda Denise Wolgemuth was born to Leroy Fitzgerald and Eileen Kendall on April 1, 1948 in San Diego, California. She passed away in her home on May 4, 2020 after a thirteen-month battle with cancer.

Linda moved to Humboldt County in 1973 and never left. There was no place she would rather be.

She worked for the Humboldt County Department of Social Services in various roles and retired as the front office clerical supervisor. Linda's inherent kindness made her perfect to serve the public and supervise her workers.

Linda had the same best friend for almost 60 years, Sally Call. Inseparable, they went to school together, moved to be near each other, worked, shopped, laughed and cried together. They were the epitome of best friends. Our family wishes to acknowledge Sally who helped lovingly care for Linda in her final days and words cannot express our gratitude.

Linda was predeceased by; her beloved daughter, Jessie Wright, her husband and the love of her life, Mark Wolgemuth, her mother and step-father, Eileen and Barney Ambrose, and her father, Leroy Fitzgerald. Survivors include; her daughter Kelli (Jeff) Schwartz, grandsons Ben(Julia Basham) and Matthew Schwartz, Alex Arias and granddaughter, Haylee Campbell. sisters Lisa Albrecht and Paula Lindeberger and families, and sister-in-law Jane Wolgemuth (Rick), best friend, Sally Call and family and special friend John Campbell (Becca).

At Mom's request, no services will be held. If you would like to honor Linda's memory, commit an act of kindness, read a good book or adopt an animal from a shelter.



