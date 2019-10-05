|
|
LINDA FIESTER/OSCAR
1952-2019
On September 29, 2019 Linda Marie Fiester/Oscar, tribal elder of Bear River Rohnerville Rancheria Band and Yurok tribe, passed away at the young age of 67 surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Fiester, JR., 2 daughters Shalisa Anne Fiester and Ann Marie Fiester, and 1 boy dog Marley, and her eldest brother Jerry Oscar 3rd, and 7 grandchildren
Jessica Elaine, Tricia Marie, Geraldine Ann, Shaleena Faye, Da'-ltshun Cyrus, Johnny Ray, and Ethen Hawk, and 11 great grandchildren Harmony, Olivia, Brenda, Jon Jon, Kailey, Terry, Robert, Michael and Tory, Lucas, and Madison and numerous nieces and nephews Brenda, Bonnie, Dennis, Patrick, and Rose with great nieces and nephews Ralph, Sabrina, Aubrey, Brittany, Seeley, Edward, Destiny, Dennis, Dwayne, Victor, Ta-teth, Cienna, Charlene, Christine, Cathy, Christopher, Connie, Robert Jr., Andrew, Robert, Belinda, Brandy, Becky, Cassia, Skye, Ayana, Kiawne, Izaak, Kayla, Asha, lets not forget all the spouses of her family, & on and on.
Linda was born July 17, 1952 to Jerry Oscar 2nd & Harriet Elaine Thomas (Shorty). She is the youngest of 3.
She was proceeded in death by both her mother and father and brother and all her ancestors.
Linda was a life long resident of Humboldt and Del Norte County. Where she met her life long partner and they raised their family. Linda worked at several different jobs, seasonal worker for lilly bulb farms in Smith River, plus seasonal fisheries, and at Elk Valley Casino as a porter, at Bear River as a driver, and maintnance worker. She enjoy going tribal gatherings and pretty much anywhere they was having a party where she could enjoy herself with music and dancing and bullshitting LOL you would always see her smiling and talking with everyone. But if she had something on her mind she would not hesitate to speak her mind and make sure whoever knew. A very protective mother to her daughters and protective of her husband, basically anyone she cares about. She is a very unique woman who will be missed by many especially the ones who was part of her life everyday like her husband and daughters and grandchildren plus many friends and family.
There will be a memorial service for her at Gobles Mortuary in Fortuna on Monday October 7, 2019 @ 2 pm. following a celebration of life with dinner and music and dancing I know she will be excited to party with her family and friends, so come celebrate her life, everyone is welcome.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 5, 2019