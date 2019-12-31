|
LINO MOGNI
Lino Mogni, of Ferndale, passed away December 23, 2019. Father of Mrs. Carol Jaramillo of Ladera Ranch, Patti Mogni of Ferndale, David Mogni of Ferndale. Grandfather of: Mrs. Ashleigh Hamilton of Oxnard, Mrs. Nicole Mercuriali of San Diego, Natalie Jaramillo of Newport Beach; Chandler Baird of Eureka, and Keely Baird of Fortuna. Eight surviving great-grandsons. Uncle of: Anthony Bognuda of Eureka and Cindra Bognuda of North Carolina, Barbara Brightman of Garberville and Terry Shinn of Ferndale. Born in Eureka.
Funeral will be held at Church of the Assumption in Ferndale on January 3 at 1:00 p.m. with Father "Jo" Mario Laguros officiating. Reception to follow Ferndale Community Center at Firemen's Park in Ferndale. Pall bearers: Dayton Titus, Jerry Genzoli, Darrel Polasek, Ray Shinn, Joe Mendes Jr., Emil Feierabend, Steve Nunes, Richard Leonardo, Curt Terribilini, and Chandler Baird.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 485, Ferndale, CA 95536.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 31, 2019