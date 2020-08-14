December 4, 1927 -July 31, 2020

Linus Carl Lorenzen (Carl Linus) passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 with his wife Vanessa Taylor Lorenzen and family by his side. Linus was a native of Ferndale, California born on December 4, 1927 to his Danish parents Peter Christian Lorenzen and Ingeborg Marie Lorenzen, just eleven months after his elder brother Neils.He grew up at the Lorenzen's dairy at the end of Coppinni Road with his parents and siblings – Neils, William, Marie, and Arnold. When Linus was 16 his family moved to a dairy on Dillon Road where his brother William still resides. Shortly before his passing Linus enjoyed many recent visits with his brother at the old family home.He began working as a dairyman while attending Ferndale High School. He later found a passion for building, serving Ferndale and the local community as a builder & carpenter. He never had to advertise for work, Linus received 50 plus years of work by word of mouth. Many of the local builders attribute some of their skills to what they learned from Linus. He continued his carpentry and building work even after falling off a barn roof at the age 80. He completed his last building job at the age of 86.Linus also had a passion for making blackberry jelly and won many blue ribbons at the Humboldt County Fair. After eight hours of hard work during the summer months, Linus would spend hours picking berries and canning his prize winning jelly in his home kitchen.Linus was one of the original owners of Poppa Joe's on Main Street, Ferndale, but realizing that he did not have the time to devote to the establishment, he sold his share to the other owners.He enjoyed occasional trips with his wife, and made a special trip to Denmark to give away his niece Deborah Lorenzen on her wedding day. More recently, he and his wife took a road trip to visit his brother Arnold in George, Washington.As a boy Linus was confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, and in recent years he enjoyed re-runs of Billy Graham sermons in his home. Linus had a quick wit, a wonderful sense of humor and was a kind soul … an all-around good man.Linus was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, his brother Neils Lorenzen, his sister Marie Louise Boynton and his step-daughter Sherry Vincent.He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Vanessa Taylor Lorenzen; two brothers, William Lorenzen of Ferndale, and Arnold Lorenzen of George, Washington; one son, Linus Lorenzen Jr. of Eureka; one step-son, Tony (Tara) Forrest of Poulsbo, Washington; two-step daughters Cathy (Buck Zumwalt) Kunkler of Eureka, Maria (Albert) Forrest-Murray of Loleta; Grandchildren, Linus Lorenzen III, Brett Lorenzen, Caprice Allen, JayCee Lorenzen, Lacey Lorenzen, Ross Wilwerding, Casey Vincent, Kelly Vincent, Cheyenne (Mark Muhlbauer) Norris. Nieces and Nephews; Cindy (Jeff) Hansen, Deborah (Peter) Lorenzen, Jim (Stacy) Lorenzen, Christine (Roger) Kentworthy, Frank Boyton, Pat (Allan Stults) Boynton, Larry Boynton, Linda (Mike Coan) Boynton, Mike (Heather) Boynton; his life-long friend and brother-in-law Don Boynton, many great grandchildren, great nieces and nephews, cousins in Denmark, and his beloved Parrot "Baby."There will be a graveside service Monday, August 17th 3:00 pm at the Ferndale Cemetery (Valley View) 500 Bluff Street, Ferndale. In lieu of flowers, please send in memory donations to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, the Ferndale Museum or the Hospice of Humboldt.