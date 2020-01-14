|
|
LLOYD DAVID
GROSSMAN
02/15/1939 - 12/21/2019
Lloyd Grossman was born in Mead, Colorado on February 15, 1939 he passed away December 21, 2019 after a long struggle with heath issues.
Lloyd went to Carter High School in Central Point, Oregon after High School he started driving truck working for various outfits until he purchased his 1956 Kenworth logging truck. He had many years enjoying his work but the logging industry was failing. Around 1992 he sold out, but he continued driving truck for the Carbon Company and eventually driving for Walmart DC; after 17 years he retired in 2011. To the end he always said that logging is what he was born to do… he always missed the woods.
He was presided in death by both his parents William T. Grossman and Ruth C .(Robinson) Grossman and two brothers William (Bill) Grossman and John Grossman daughter Theresa Grossman.
He is survived by his wife Denise M (Daniels) Grossman, Brother Doug Grossman (Maryellen) and four sons. David, Lloyd Jr (Joan), Mark (Lydia) and Chris Grossman. Also leaving behind three wonderful grandchildren Jared, Caleb and Ava Grossman. And so many nieces and nephews. Lloyd is also survived by many great friends including Eric and Lindy Wright, Dave and Pam Evens, Butch and Libby Miller, Rick and Sandy Keen, Mike Theodosis and so many more… we are sure that they feel the lost as much as we do.
No service is schedule at this time. If you would like to make a donation to his favorite charity St Jude's for his daughter please do so, but in his name would be fine.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 14, 2020