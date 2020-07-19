Lois Elizabeth Turner
Lois Elizabeth Turner left this world for her eternal life in Heaven on July 8, 2020. There is no other way to describe a woman like Lois, other than to say she was an angel on earth. She was exactly that to her family, her friends, and anyone who was blessed enough to have known her.
Lois was born in Bend, Oregon on June 27, 1940. As a child, she lived in several northern California cities growing up, including Redding, Anderson, Willits and Ukiah, as her father successfully grew the family lumber business, F.M. Crawford Lumber Company. She was very close to her siblings Peggy and Bill, and had many entertaining stories to tell of shenanigans and mischief they all shared growing up together. Lois and Peggy lost their parents as well as their beloved brother in tragic airplane crashes in 1966 and 1971, respectively; and the family lumber mills were eventually sold to Georgia Pacific, which later transferred operations to the Louisiana Pacific Corporation.
Lois graduated Ukiah High School in 1958, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad, student council and a class officer. She made lifelong friendships with some of her most treasured friends during her time in Ukiah, like Doris Pennington (Almon), and Don Tracy; with whom she went on to marry and have three children with. Even after divorce, Lois and Don remained dear friends until his passing in 1985.
After high school, Lois attended Oregon State University, and Santa Rosa Junior College. She studied nursing, but eventually pursued her love of interior design at the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in San Francisco. Anyone who has been in her home, can attest to her unique eye for style and design. She loved bright colors, and put her own special touch on any room she decorated, making it a happy, warm environment reflective of who she was as a person.
She met and married Harry Turner, the love of her life, and settled in Eureka in 1978 to raise their family. Lois was a natural athlete and enjoyed such activities as water skiing, jogging, and especially snow skiing and tennis. Harry and Lois were known for packing up their suburban with as many kids as could fit (before seatbelt laws), and taking snow skiing trips to Ashland, Tahoe, and Mt Bachelor. Many of her children's friends learned to ski on these trips, and all have fond memories of going on those skiing adventures.
She was often found on the tennis court at Eureka Indoor Tennis Club, where she was an avid player. She loved the sport, and played weekly doubles matches with her partner, sister Peggy, and her cherished group of "tennis ladies." She was known for her fierce forehand, chic style and competitive spirit on the court.
Lois and Harry enjoyed many tennis vacations to Scottsdale, Arizona with their close-knit and beloved circle of friends. Scottsdale proved to be Harry and Lois' "Happy Place," and they soon joined the vast club of "snowbirds;" spending their winter months there and making it their second home. Their family has enjoyed many memorable get togethers there over the years.
Lois and Harry loved to travel together with their family and friends, and had wonderful memories of trips around the world; to Europe, The Middle East, Hawaii, and beyond. To her friends, Lois was as adventurous and fun as she was beautiful and thoughtful, and always up for a good time. To be a friend of Lois' meant you were family, and there was nothing she wouldn't do for you. She cherished her friends dearly.
Her generous spirit was evident in the countless organizations she volunteered her time to, including Hospice of Humboldt and Humboldt Sponsors. Continuing a legacy of giving; instilled by her parents and shared by her sister, was very important to Lois.
She had a wonderful sense-of-humor, and loved to laugh- whether at herself or with others- and taught her kids the importance of keeping a sense of humor when times were tough. "Sometimes, you just have to laugh," was her simple yet sage advice heard many times over the years, along with "Count your blessings."
Lois was also known for her culinary skills. She was often found baking or cooking in her big bright kitchen, to the delight of her children, their friends, and her grandkids. From her Sherry cake, to her Chicken Kiev; she has many famous recipes that have been passed down and will continue to be replicated and appreciated for generations to come.
Lois was lit from within by a beautiful, warm and loving light. She had a gifted way of showering attention on whoever she spent time with, making them feel special, loved and appreciated.
She was the elegant lady who would turn every head in the room at any fancy event, and also get down on the floor in her sweatpants to wrestle and play with her kids or grandkids.
She was the mom that would get in the dirt and make mud pies with her kids- perfectly manicured nails be damned.
She was the aunt that would listen to any story, no matter how shocking the details, and respond with nothing but nonjudgmental love and support. (And a lot of laughter)
She was the sister and friend who would be there for you through thick and thin- a keeper of secrets, a partner in crime, and your biggest champion.
She was a mama bear when she needed to be, as fiercely protective as she was loving; and a proud "Grammy" to her seven beloved grandkids. She kept and cherished every homemade picture, card, and photograph from her grandkids in special files, and truly adored her time with each and every one of them.
Lois had a laugh that could only be described as joyful and infectious, and a million-dollar smile that lit up the entire room. She was as kind as she was beautiful, and is remembered for giving great advice, such as "is it kind, is it true, and is it necessary" -a loving reminder for her children to think before they speak.
She spread joy, happiness and sunshine to everyone she met. There was no one else like her on this earth.
In honor of her, we ask that you smile today. Smile, and remember Lois and toast to her enduring light. Alzheimer's may have robbed her of her final years, but nothing could ever steal her shine.
God called his angel home. She will be missed, but she is now free.
Lois is survived by her husband of 42 years, Harry Turner; her children Charly (Jean), Jason (Lisa), and Vivian Tracy. Her grandchildren Erin, Katie, Ella Tracy (Jason/ Lisa); Alicia and Megan Tracy (Charly/ Jean); and Maddie and Trace Dunlap (Vivian). Her sister and brother-in-law/lifelong Protector Peggy and George Schmidbauer; her sister-in-law Karen Keehn; and so many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Vivian Crawford and her brother William (Bill) Crawford.
A special thank you to all of her wonderful caregivers who took such loving care of Lois, especially Sonya; you were an angel to Lois, and a guiding light for all of us.
Thank you also to Dr. Stuart Cataldo and his nurse Bailey for treating our family with dignity during our trying times.
Lois will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Sunset Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date when it is safe to gather again. In her honor, please consider donating to Hospice of Humboldt or the national Alzheimer's Association
