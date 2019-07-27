|
LOIS IRENE FULLER SAPPINGTON TRUMBULL
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Lois Irene Trumbull passed away at the age of 93. She was at home with her loved ones.
Lois was born on February 17, 1926, in Bend, Oregon to parents Arthur and Clara Fuller. Lois attended Oregon State College and the University of Oregon.
Lois married Robert Sappington in 1948, they moved to Dixon California where they raised their family. Lois earned her teaching degree from Sacramento State. Robert passed away in 1971. Lois married Roger Trumbull in 1973 Roger passed in 1998. Lois moved to Fortuna to be near her daughter and grandson. Lois was very active in various organizations including the Methodist Church, Grange, VFW, Fortuna Senior Center, Pomona and Walk to End Alzheimer's. One of her favorite past times was playing cards with close friends.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Clara Fuller, husband Robert Sappington and Roger Trumbull and her brother Bill Fuller. She is survived by her daughter, Ava Zampatti her son, Arthur Sappington, grandsons Patrick and Alexander Floyd, Robert Sappington, granddaughters, Lorie Sappington, and Angie Zampatti and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at the Methodist church in Fortuna, California on Wednesday, August 21st at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to Walk to End Alzheimer's (Sequoia Springs Team). Donations can be accepted at Sequoia Springs in Fortuna or at her celebration of life.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 27, 2019