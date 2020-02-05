|
LOIS NORTON
1941-2020
Our mother Lois Norton was born June 3, 1941 and passed from this life on January 29, 2020.
She was born Helen Lois Weldon to Floyd and Zelma Weldon in Long Beach California.
Mom grew up in Wonder Oregon and attended Grants Pass High School.
At the age of 17 Mom left high school and moved to Eureka to attend Fredricks and Charles Beauty College. After getting her license she stayed in Eureka and worked as a beautician.
On February 2, 1962 Mom was set up on a blind date with a co-workers little brother Albert "Jupe" Norton. Mom and Dad married in August of that same year.
They bought a house in Cutten just around the corner from where Dad grew up and there they raised my sister and I.
Mom was a stay at home mom but always kept busy by taking different art classes. She enjoyed doing different craft and art projects. You name it she did it, whether it was painting, ceramics, tole painting, quilting, embroidering, cake decorating, she was always doing something.
She belonged to several different sewing groups and loved getting together a couple times a week with the ladies.
Another thing Mom enjoyed was reading. No matter where she went she always had a book in hand. Through the years she has read thousands of books. And she has passed that love of reading on to several of her grandkids.
Mom was supportive in everything Melane and I did throughout our lives. No matter where we wanted to go or what we wanted to do, she always encouraged and supported us.
The one thing Mom enjoys the most in her life was her grandkids. She loved each of them and spoiled them. She and Dad went to every ball game, wrestling match, school event, 4H and FFA event, graduation, no matter the event or weather they were there supporting their Grandkids.
Mom is survived by her husband of over 57 years Albert Norton. Her kids Melane and John Gonsalves, Camie and Ken Nielsen. Her grandchildren Josh and Ashley Surratt, Samantha and Larry Cruce, Lisa Nielsen, Sara and Jason Blum, Kayla and Sean Lundy, Vanassa and Kayla Gonsalves and Amanda and Dietrich Mariur.
The light of her life was her great grandbabies Anora, Aedin, Albert, Walter, DJ and Aubriella.
She also leaves behind her brothers David and Wayne (Pat) Weldon, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Zelma Weldon, her brothers Lawrence and Donald Weldon.
Please join us for a memorial service on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Loleta Fireman's Pavilion.
We would like to thank Hospice of Humboldt for the care and support they have given to Mom and our family these last four months.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 5, 2020