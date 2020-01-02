|
LOLA GAIL MOXON
12/15/1931 – 12/7/2019
Gail was born December 15, 1931 to Lloyd and Martha Russell, in Hesperia, CA. The family moved to Arcata from Southern California in 1940 where Gail finished school and enrolled in business college. After a day at the beach with her college friends, she stopped at a dairy in Arcata Bottom where she hoped to purchase a German Shepherd puppy from the older brother of one of her friends. She not only left with the puppy, but she met her husband of 51 years, Bruce Moxon. They were married October 14, 1950. Gail was a stay at home mom while the kids were small, then started working part-time at Roy's Meat Market in Arcata. When the second daughter started college, Gail went to work full time as a secretary at Isackson's Motors where she retired after nearly 30 years. She was involved in PTA while the kids were in school, belonged to the West End-Warren Creek Garden Club of which her Mother was a founding member, and a life-long member and Past Worthy Matron of the Arcata Chapter #207 Order of Eastern Star. After Bruce's death in 2002, Gail became an active volunteer at the Hospice of Humboldt Thrift Shop in Arcata.
Gail is survived by daughters Cindy Luellen, Dana Rivinius, Jane Chappelle (Tom), and Rebecca Hutton, and son Richard (Susan), as well as 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020, from 12:30-3:30 pm at the D St Neighborhood Center, 1301 D Street (14th & D St), Arcata.
Donations in Gail's honor can be made to Hospice of Humboldt County or the Masonic Order .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 2, 2020