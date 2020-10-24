The world lost a good man on the 25th of August Loren Parker died while undergoing cancer surgery.He grew up in San Joaquin Valley of California in the 50's. He stayed local and got his BA degree in agriculture at Fresno State. He raised cattle and farmed, married Laurie Parker of Madera, CA and had two children, Garrett and Megan. Loren and Laurie were married for 45 years. Loren volunteered at local fire department before going to work for Merced County Fire, CDF and then Cal Fire as fire captain. He spent months working on wild land fires, leading fire crews and protecting lives.Fishing, hunting, camping, packing in and Blacksmithing were his hobbies when he wasn't working. Loren was a dedicated husband and father. In retirement he moved to Oregon and enjoyed helping in neighborhood at Middlefield Estates in Cottage Grove with his wife. He enjoyed Monday Scrambles playing golf.A very short battle with cancer resulted in his passing at age of 72. His wife Laurie, son Garrett, daughter Megan, sister Mary and many more dear family Members, Friends and co-workers will live on enriched by his memory and the love he showed them.