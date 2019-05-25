Times-Standard Obituaries
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
LORENA DEANNE (LORI) DECKERT

LORENA DEANNE DECKERT (LORI)

Our Dear Lori left her bodily pain behind on Monday 3/25/2019 and went into the waiting arms of our Heavenly Father. Lori was born on 2/7/1959 in Chehalis, WA and had just celebrated her 60th birthday. She lived the majority of her years in Eureka and graduated from Eureka High with the class of 1977. She leaves behind her mother, Anita Westman, Her son John Rizzi, grandson Donovan Rizzi, her brothers Larry, Clint, and Ron as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Lori was a bright light in our world. Lori was thrifty, crafty, multi-talented and fun! Lori lived to make people happy and loved being a blessing to others. She was a long time member of the Manilla Church of God. Lori wanted to be in the "Painting department of Heaven." When you see a lovely sunset, smile and think kindly of Lori.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 25, 2019
