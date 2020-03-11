|
|
Lorene G Loudon
Lorene G Loudon was born in Castro Valley, CA on June 9, 1942, she passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at the Hospice House of Humboldt with her family by her side. Lorene grew up in Castro Valley before moving to Fortuna in 1972 with her husband Robert Loudon II and 3 children Paul, Leah and Darren.
She touched the lives of many people young and old and was loved and appreciated by most everyone who knew her. Over the years, Lorene enjoyed babysitting kids from around the community. She enjoyed helping those in need around her. She attended various churches in the area throughout the years and was a fixture at Rohnerville Assembly of God. Her favorite pastime was volunteering her time for the past 13 years at Miranda's Thrift store. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, spending time with her family and traveling.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Marjory Chisholm and daughter-in-law Conna Ann Rodrigues. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Loudon II. Her children Paul Rodrigues (Debbie), grandchildren Joshua, Sarah, Rachel and Daniel of Eureka. Daughter Leah Robertson (Mike), grandchildren Stevy (Robert) Pinion of Oklahoma, Tegan Lorene and Logan of Eureka, son Darren (Julie) and granddaughters Emily and Mikaela of Sacramento. 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Siblings Joan McMillan (Richard) of Antioch, Linda Guthrie of Danville, Lorne Chisholm of Hayward, Anne Newell (Tom) of Discovery Bay, Jimmy Chisholm of Hayward.
Special thank you and appreciation to Hospice of Humboldt. Donations may be made in her honor to the Ida Emmerson Hospice House in Eureka.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 11, 2020