LORRAINE ANN O'KEEFE (ROSS)
1945-2019
Lorraine Ann O'Keefe, age 74, passed away on November 11, 2019 in Napa California. Lorraine was born on June 1, 1945 in Omaha Nebraska and raised in Fortuna California.
She was one of six children born to the late Harry and Phyllis Ross. Lorraine will forever be remembered by her devoted sons Michael (Donny) and Garrett. Loved by Younger brothers Tom (Donna), Eugene (Adena) and sister Kathy (John), beloved grandchildren Krystal (Doyle) and Kristien (Fabianna) and treasured Great-grandchild Elaina, along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know her.
Lorraine was a compassionate dedicated nurse for more than 50 years and loved occasionally shopping on the QVC shopping network. Lorraine touched the lives of many people with her smile and caring nature. She will be dearly missed but not forgotten.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 1, 2019