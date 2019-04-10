Resources More Obituaries for LORRAINE MIRANDA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LORRAINE MIRANDA

1938 - 2019

With sadness, we regretfully announce the death of our mother Lorraine Miranda of Rio Dell. She passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on April 4, 2019 at the age of 81. She was listening to Hawaiian music and prayers, thanks to her Grandson Joseph.

Lorraine was born in Olaa, Hawaii on January 8, 1938. She met Les Miranda who was stationed in the Navy at Pearl Harbor. They got married in 1955 and then moved to Rio Dell.

She retired as a Unit Secretary at Redwood Memorial Hospital. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St Patrick's Church in Scotia. She belonged to Catholic Daughters of America, St. Patrick's Altar Society, , Red Hat Society and an Area Captain for TOPS. She was an avid Coke collector and loved her Coke!

She loved her visits to the Bay Area to see her children and Grandchildren. She also loved visiting her native birthplace in Hawaii.

She is survived by Les Miranda, her three daughters Debbie Espinola, Los Banos, CA; Laureen O'Connell (Roger) Danville, CA; Marie Miranda, San Ramon, CA; her brother John Gomes (Fran) Brentwood, CA; and brother-in-law Emilio Torres, AZ. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Krisena, Keena, Michelle, and Joseph, Great Grandchildren; Hailey, Kennedy, Megan, Addison, Destiny, and Danielle. She has numerous nieces and nephews. Her Grandchildren called her "Avo".

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents Josephine and John Gomes, her sister Gwendolyn Torres, and son-in-law Mike Espinola.

Viewing will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, April 15th followed by the recitation of the Rosary, 7 pm at Gobles Fortuna Mortuary. Viewing from 9 am to 10 am on Tuesday, April 16th at Gobles Fortuna Mortuary followed by mass at 11 am at the Church of the Assumption in Ferndale. Reception immediately following mass at the Rio Dell Fire Hall.

Lorraine will be laid to rest with her family at Irvington Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, CA on Saturday, April 20th at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Falls Court, Eureka, CA 95503 or , 317 I St. Eureka, CA 95501

