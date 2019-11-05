|
LOWELL JAMES 'JESSE'
A really good man passed away on October 25, 2019.
Born in Oklahoma, his family moved to California when he was a small boy.
He graduated high school in Templeton, California. The family moved to Humboldt County making their home in Fortuna.
Lowell worked for Northwestern Pacific Railroad until he was recruited into the Army, serving 2 years in Japan.
A very hard working man, he was a Catskinner and heavy equipment operator for several logging companies, the longest time for Pacific Lumber Company.
He also made many friendships while working for his longtime friend, Dave Ansley at his service station.
Lowell loved his family, his work and his friends.
He spent many pleasurable hours making lovely jewelry pieces from polished rocks, gemstones and beach stones. And taking great care of his many pretty roses.
Other enjoyments were country music and The San Francisco Giants.
Lowell will be missed very much by his wife, JoEllyn, his son, Paul, his daughter, Leanne and her husband Ron, his granddaughter, Ariel and her husband Eric. And so many family members and friends.
His family wants to thank all of the great people at Redwood Memorial Hospital and Fortuna Wellness for the wonderful care that he received from them.
His wishes were for no services, just loving goodbyes.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 5, 2019