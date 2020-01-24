|
LUCILLE 'LUCY' RUUD
1946-2020
Lucille "Lucy" J. Ruud passed away on January 12th, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born on November 23rd, 1946 at the Old General Hospital and attended Eureka High and Humboldt State College. Lucy and her husband, Michael, married on December 23rd, 1966 and had just celebrated their 53rd anniversary.
Lucy began her love of travel at the age of 20 by driving from Eureka to Columbus, Georgia by herself to join Michael who was stationed at Fort Benning in the U.S. Army. She then later flew to Stuttgart, Germany to join Michael where they lived for 18 months. She loved to travel ever since.
Lucy worked for the county of Humboldt in the computer department and retired after 34 years in 2006. She was self-taught and was soon putting together systems, teaching classes, installing software and working "Help Desk," often able to solve peoples problems over the phone. She continued working "Help Desk" long after retirement, getting a lot of calls from family and friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Rachael Turner and her older sister Carol. She is survived by her husband Michael and two sons, Steven and Jeffery (Rachael), sister Nancy, niece Julie Brumbaugh (who was like a daughter) her in-laws Dennis, Sheryl, Kristi, Ken and Don and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucy had many friends Priscilla Johnston, Bob and Judy Kauffman, Bonnie Dumond, Jane Miller and too many others to name. Lucy was a great friend and loved by so many and will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Fall Court, Eureka, CA 95503.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 24, 2020