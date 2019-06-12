|
LUCILLE WEAVER
Lucille Weaver was born on July 8th, 1929 and welcomed home on June 5th, 2019. Lucille was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Lucille was dedicated to the lord. Lucille proceeded in death by her loving husband Bobby Joe Weaver, son Johnny Weaver, daughters Margret Sanders, Karen Weaver and grandson Bobby Weaver JR. Lucille was survived by her daughter Carolyn Weaver and sons Bobby Weaver and Donny Weaver and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved and cherished by all that were blessed to have known her.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 14th, 2019. Service will be at 11:00 am Ocean view cemetery. Following the service, a food gathering will be held at Church of God Santa Clara St. Eureka CA.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 12, 2019