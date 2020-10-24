Luther (Luke) Donald Holsapple passed away October 17, 2020 in Eureka California surrounded by family and a dear friend. He was 85 years old. He was a resident of McKinleyville, California. Luke was born in Trumann, Arkansas. He was part of a large family with two brothers and three sisters. He grew up in Oregon and enlisted in the U.S. Army in July of 1953 and was honorably discharged in July of 1956. He was in the One Hundred and First Airborne and was a medic. He parachuted in the military and at the age of 83 made a final jump with his son, Monty, in Davis California. He married Loretta Barnes and they had two sons, Monty and Arleigh. Luke was a meat cutter and meat manager in Oregon for many years. He married Catherine on October 20, 1975 and shortly thereafter they relocated to Eureka, California where Luke joined his good friend Pat Murphy managing the meat department at Mark and Save. After the closing of Mark and Save he transferred to the Murphy's Glendale location and managed the meat department there. In time he took on a different role in the company which he maintained for many years. Luke loved the outdoors. He particularly enjoyed fishing and did so in destinations as far away as Alaska and Canada. He enjoyed fishing on the Northern California coast and was often accompanied by friends and family. He also hunted, making a trip to Canada for moose and Wyoming for deer and antelope. He enjoyed gardening and had just recently converted a building on his property to a green house. Luke was loved and well liked by many. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Cathy); a son, Montgomery (Monty) Holsapple and his wife, Diana of Redding, California; his granddaughters, Candace Alter and her husband Tom, of Covington, Kentucky, Callie LaPierre and her husband Dustin, of El Dorado Hills, California, and Courtney Williams and her husband Tim, of Redding, California. He also has eight great grandchildren, Chayden, Kinsley, Thomas, Jackson, Andrew, Samuel, Levi, Avery; and one great granddaughter in-law, Taylor. He is also survived by two sisters, Kaye Gibbs and Gail Eaton; and a close family friend, Carla Johnston. He is predeceased by his parents, Harris Virgil and Mattie Tennison Holsapple; his brothers, Harry and Billy Holsapple; his sister, Joyce Castleberry; and a son, Arleigh Holsapple. Luke will be laid to rest near his son, Arleigh, in Redding, California and there will be a private celebration of life at a later date. It is the wish of the family that donations in honor of Luke be given to the Eureka Rescue Mission.