Lynn Silva Lawrence
10/04/1933 to 9/06/2019
Lynn Silva Lawrence grew up on the Silva dairy ranch on Arcata bottoms, surrounded by kittens and beloved cocker spaniels, where she enjoyed riding her horse along the banks of the Mad River. She attended Jane School and then graduated from Arcata High School in 1951. She attended the University of Portland, OR and her adventurous spirit took her on ski trips, road trips, late night ice cream raids, and other escapades with her friends. She graduated with her Registered Nursing degree and then lived in Canada for a short stint following graduation. She returned to California and worked at Mercy Hospital in Redding before returning to Eureka to work in St. Joseph's Hospital. Lynn met Charlie Lawrence shortly after she returned and they were married in March 1963. For the next 25 years her life was full of raising five children, organizing annual family backpacking and camping trips, the many salmon and lamb BBQs at the family property, leading 4-H sewing classes, and chauffeuring those five children all over town to piano lessons, sporting events, and social activities. We were never early or on time, but we always got there. In addition to raising five children, she was an active church volunteer, participating in Bible Study groups, volunteering at St. Vincent D'Paul, and various other community activities. When she began running in her mid 40s, she joined the Six Rivers Running Club and continued racing into her early 80s, setting some records in the county for her age group. She cooked a lot of food for those five children, and once won a Sunset magazine cooking competition that got her and Charlie a well deserved vacation to Palm Springs. She took hobby classes through College of the Redwoods and enjoyed macrame, ceramics and many years of pottery classes from which she has a prolific pottery collection. In addition to running together, she and Charlie backpacked together in the Trinity Alps with their children every year into their 70s. After 53 years of marriage, Charlie died in 2016. In recent years she enjoyed reliving honeymoon memories on trips to Hawaii.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Barbara Silva, her husband Charlie and one granddaughter, Chelsea Lawrence. She is survived by her sister, Judy Silva; five children: Barbara Johnson, Anna Garlick, Sara Bank, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Lawrence; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.
We thank all of those who knew our parents for their love, support and friendship throughout their lives. We also thank the many medical professionals who helped Lynn over the last few years.
There will be a mass at 1:00PM, followed by a
reception at St. Bernard Church on Thursday,
October 3, 2019.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 22, 2019