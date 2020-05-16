Manuel F. Bernardo, Jr.



Manuel F. Bernardo, Jr., 81, of Fortuna, California, peacefully passed away at home, Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born June 2, 1938, in Scotia, CA to Katherine and Manuel Bernardo, Sr.

Manuel grew up in Rio Dell, where his father settled from Portugal. As part of his Portuguese culture, Manuel always enjoyed attending the Portuguese Festivals in both Arcata and Ferndale. He graduated from Fortuna Union High School and spent three years in the Marine Corps. His employment included Pacific Lumber Company in Scotia, and he also worked as a woodsmen and bulldozer operator, building roads and landings while logging. Manuel was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fruit tree cultivation, hunting, and fishing; fishing being his greatest passion. He frequented all the local rivers, lakes, and ocean enjoying bait, offshore, fly and surf fishing. In the late 1980's, he moved to Port Angeles, Washington, where he fished the northern rivers and opened his own fly-fishing shop, Quality Fly Fishing Shop. It was more than just a place to purchase flies, feathers, fur, and rods. The store had a cozy sitting area around the wood stove inviting visitors to hangout, swap fishing tales, and enjoy a cup of coffee and donut. In the late 1990's, Manuel returned to Fortuna where he resided for the rest of his life - fishing, tending to his fig trees, and feeding the birds near the River Lodge.

He is survived by his two daughters, Charlene Bernardo and Carol Rogers (Frank); sister Lucia Bernardo; grandsons Ethan and John Rogers; cousin Eddie Cordeiro (Marian); close friends Gene Logan, John and Ruby Allmon (dad loved her chili beans); and numerous other friends and relatives.

A special thank you to the Visiting Angels and Hospice of Humboldt for their loving care and support.

Donations can be made in memory of Manuel to Hospice of Humboldt.



