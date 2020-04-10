|
MARC MANFREDDA
1982-2020
Marc Earl Manfredda was born in Eureka, CA on March 8, 1982 and went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020.
Marc was very outgoing and everyone that met him instantly became his friend. He was kind, loving, energetic and had a larger than life personality. He was fiercely passionate about and protective of his family and friends. Marc's love of country music is legendary. He enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, country concerts and just loving life.
Marc attended Cutten Elementary and St. Bernard's Elementary. He then went on to St. Bernard's High School where he excelled academically and lettered in 4 sports: football, track, golf and wrestling before graduating in 2000.
Marc graduated with honors with a bachelor's degree in Community and Regional Development from UC Davis.
At Davis, Marc enjoyed a successful football career as a four-year starter. Marc was named first-team All-Great West Football Conference and was an All-Independent Football Alliance honorable mention. His senior year Marc was chosen as a team captain and an All-American. Marc received an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game from January 2005. He then had a short stint in the NFL and Arena Football League.
Marc worked for DesCor Builders, Biggie Crane & Rigging and Edwards Moving and Rigging.
Marc met Heather, the love of his life, and was married in 2016. After they were married, they lived in Texas and Kentucky where they bought a log cabin, prompting them to be on HGTV's Log Cabin Living.
Marc is preceded in death by his Great Grandma Hazel Saukko (Gran), his Great Grandpa George Metzger (Pop Pop), Great Grandma Marge Metzger and Grandpa Angelo Manfredda.
Marc is survived by his loving wife Heather; Mom, Debbie (Sam) Bettencourt; Dad, Val (Jennifer) Manfredda; Sister, Colleen (Tom) Leydecker; Mother-in-law, B.J. LeMaster; Grandparents, Ed and Dallas Duggan and June Manfredda; Stepsisters, Katie (Darin) Kelley, Kristi (Adam) Britton, Kristie (Ranier) Nelson, Karen (Mike) Bettencourt, Cheryl (Rene) Saroukhanoff, and Camy Smith; Stepbrother, Zack Smith. Marc also had a special bond with his Cousin Wade Swanson, they were like brothers. Marc was also Godfather to Danica Jade. Marc also had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, the Wolf Pack and all his friends; and his dogs Sandra Dee and Bubba.
There will be a celebration of life when we can all be together again to share stories and have a good laugh celebrating Marc.
Marc's family is asking in lieu of flowers please contribute to the Marc Manfredda #58 Memorial Fund to provide a scholarship to a football player at UC Davis every year. If you wish to contribute please do so at https://give.ucdavis.edu/DEVP/324618 or by sending it in to the Office of University Development, Attention: Rob Norris, UC Davis One Shields Ave Davis CA 95616-5270.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 10, 2020