|
|
MARGARET (PAT) TOY
1930-2019
Margaret Patricia Toy (Pat Toy) was born in Stamford, Connecticut on March 22, 1930. Raised by naval captain Wilbur Wiedman, she and her brother Bill grew up in Summit, NJ with their mother Leila Meurer Wiedman. She went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska in 1952 and became one of the Navy's very few female Lieutenants, working in communications as an assistant to the Admiral. There, in Olympia, WA, she met her husband of 60 years, David Brice Toy (d. 2016), who was also a naval officer, and they later married at St. Luke's Episcopal church in Long Beach, CA. Together they started a family in California, although they moved from Palo Alto to Cambridge, England, and back to Los Angeles for David's work. She participated in the Junior Philharmonic Committee, and the Guild of Children's Hospital, as well as the Junior League. They raised 4 children: Marie
Josephine Curewitz,
Christopher Brice Toy (d. 1987), Amanda Margaret Toy, and Jennifer Elizabeth Toy. When the children were old enough, Pat returned to UCLA to receive an MBA in 1976, and went to work as Senior Vice President at National Partnership Investments Corporation, where she worked until she and David retired in 2005. They promptly moved to Eureka for the community, the Bay, and the beautiful environment. Both became active in local Bridge clubs and groups and regularly manned their local polling center at voting time. As active members of Christ Episcopal Church, they contributed to committees, helped donate food during the holidays, and even helped the garden around the church grow heirloom roses. Patricia is survived by her brother Bill Wiedman, her niece and nephew, Margo Wiedman Reis and Douglas David Wiedman, her three daughters, and her granddaughter Iwalani Helen Toy-Vinano. Donations to Christ Church in her name are welcome. A Eucharist service will be held January 3, 2020 at 2 pm. at Christ Episcopal Church, 625 15th Street, Eureka, CA.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 15, 2019