MARGARET WILLETT WERREN
August 12, 1923 -
January 23, 2020
Margaret Willett Werren passed away peacefully on January 23 with her three children and son-in-law by her side. Her unexpected passing leaves her family, her friends, and her community missing a much-loved woman and an inspiring, bright star.
Margaret Willett was born in Los Angeles in 1923. Her childhood home was in Newhall, where she lived on the Orcutt Cattle Ranch helping her father as a ranch hand and horse woman.
When World War II broke out, she worked as a Rosie the Riveter at Bermite Powder Company's munitions plant in Saugus, California. Her dangerous work was assembling 22-millimeter anti-aircraft shells.
Margaret married Bill Werren (1945 to 1972), and their family grew to five with the arrival of Janet, Wendy and Brad in 1951, 1954 and 1957. All her life she was a proud mother, lovingly involved in the lives of her three children.
After her children were grown, Margaret started a housecleaning service in Newhall which was quite successful. In 1982, she moved to Eureka, where she served for many years at the Eureka Rescue Mission, in Humboldt Senior Resource Center, Tailwaggers Thrift Shop and KEET-TV. She also worked as a playground manager at Grant Elementary School.
Margaret enjoyed a fruitful and purposeful life, leaving her family, friends and community so much the better for having been here. Even in her elder years, Margaret continued her twice-daily walks in Henderson Center, and her community volunteer work with Sequoia Humane Society and the Eureka Rescue Mission. Margaret looked forward to her yearly road trips with family to Orange County, California, to visit her brother Fay as well as a host of family members, including her three great-granddaughters.
In a Times-Standard Birthday Corner article in 2018 for her 95th birthday, Margaret gave credit for her longevity and health to family support; to her heritage; to Doctors Abels, Kessler, and Palmer; and to many miles of walking.
The family thanks nurses, doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for caring for Margaret.
Margaret leaves behind her three children and their spouses: Janet (Willard) in Arcata, Wendy (Tom) in the San Diego area, and Brad (Adrianne) in Eureka; five grandchildren: Dana, Bryan, Amber, Bryn and Rebecca; three great-granddaughters: Hailey, Emily and Molly; three nieces: Hillary, Linda and Judy; and Peaches, her favorite family dog.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humboldt Senior Resource Center, Eureka Rescue Mission, or Sequoia Humane Society. Correspondence may be sent to Janet Werren, 97 Robert Court East, Arcata, CA 95521.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Humboldt Senior Resource Center, 1910 California Street in Eureka, on Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 o'clock. Everyone who knew, worked with, or loved Margaret is invited to join us.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 19, 2020