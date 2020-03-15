|
|
MARGARETTE "MAGGIE" SMITH
9/9/1929 - 2/28/2020
Margarette "Maggie" Smith born 9/9/1929 in Eureka, CA at 90 years of age.
Maggie was born to Lillie Mae Barnhill Hermansen and Niels Hermansen. Maggie and her mother and step father John Rusk moved to Southern CA in the early 1930's. the family moved frequently during her early years and found their way to Eureka, CA where Maggie spent most of her life. She attended Eureka Junior High before moving to Stockton where she completed high school while living with her beloved grandmother Dora Barnhill. During this time she met and married Clifford Barton and welcomed two daughters, Margaret Ann Privee and Doreen Barton.
The 1950's saw the family moving back to Eureka where she spent the rest of her life. Maggie remarried Ira "Buck" Smith and moved to King Salmon where they raised his daughters Kathy, Lucy, and Edna.
During WWII Maggie worked as a flagger for the highway department. She held other jobs during her life, but by far her favorite was working at Ten Window Williams. She used her artistic ability to decorate all ten windows. Maggie loved people and enjoyed family gatherings including a recent one where all 5 generations of her family were present. She had a great love of music enjoying summer concerts, fishing, skating, bowling, art, and her beloved pets Smitty and Pepe.
Maggie's love of art can be seen in her "doodles" which are very unique. She enjoyed gifting her pieces to family and friends. Maggie is fondly remembered for her outgoing personality, her mischievous smile, and singular pose with hand on hip dressed in red. Doreen her daughter lived with her the last 8 years caring for her mom and taking her anywhere she wanted to go.
Maggie is predeceased by her grandmother Dora Barnhill, parents Lillie Mae Hermansen Rusk Hiller, and Niels Hermansen, stepfathers John Rusk, and James Hiler, sister Bobbie Bayich, husbands Clifford Barton and Ira "Buck" Smith and beloved cousin Jack Kelly.
Maggie is survived by daughters Ann Privee and Doreen Barton, sister Jean (Jack) Dumas, grandchildren Scott (Leah) Krause, Tawna (Jeff) Lutzow, Tamera (Craig) Lucas, great grandchildren Samantha White, Joey Lutzow, Becca Buhr, great great grandchildren Lily, Quinn, and Kaydon, adopted sons Chris Seitz and Kenny Misner.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews; twins Allen and Alfred Bruno,
Kathy Frank, Dawn Larson, Denise Lowery, DeAnne Bell, as well as great nephews and nieces: Samantha, Alexis, Adam, Alex, Holly, Brandon, Trevon an Shiloh, along with many more family, friends, and neighbors.
A memorial will be held April 18, 2020, 1:30pm Wharfinger Building 1 Marina Way, Eureka, CA. Light refreshments to follow.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff and nurses at Seaview Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care given Maggie during the last two months.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations to your favorite animal shelter, the American Diabetes Association or other favorite charity.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 15, 2020