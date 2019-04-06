MARGERY JEANNE

WILLIAMS



ConcordCalifornia-Margery Jeanne Williams died peacefully in her sleep February 18, 2019. As with all adversity she faced over her lifetime, she met her last challenge with courage and dignity in the company of her family. After battling failing health for a number of years, she left this world better than she found it, having touched the lives of so many. Born to George Roland and Lilla Belle (Patterson) Lockhart on April 27, 1928 in Linden Idaho, Jeanne attended St. Francis Academy in Sacramento California and was valedictorian of the class of 1946. She would marry Buckey Dale (BD) Williams in June of 1946 and the two would remain together until BD's death in 1978.

While Jeanne would move from Idaho, to California, to Norfolk England and several points in between, that all changed in 1962 when she would arrive in Eureka with her family. From that point forward she would call Eureka her home and the North Coast would make up the fabric of her life.

Jeanne lived a remarkable life full of purpose, determination and grace. What many people remember most about her is her humanity. She sought friendship where others would not look and saw beauty where others could not see. She is preceded in death by her brothers George and Terry, and is survived by her children Sharane Darlington, Georgia Fujikawa, Steve Williams, Kevin Williams, Larry Williams, Janet Miller, Mark Williams, Margery Corbett, Tom Williams and John Williams as well as 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Now free to walk among the purple sage and red sandstone of her youth, she will undoubtedly find friends with every encounter. Whatever company she keeps, we can all take comfort in the knowledge that there will be a charming host, and a well-lit place with a warmth that can only be produced by quilts made by hand and cookies made from scratch.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 27th at 11:30AM at:

Old Growth Cellars

1945 Hilfiker Lane

Eureka, CA 95501

In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local Food Bank.(See http://Ampleharvest.org for a food bank near you)