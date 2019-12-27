|
MARGUERITE SALO
Marguerite Ann Salo Passed away December 23rd at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Steven Lynn Salo for 26 years.
She was born in Ventura, CA, the daughter of Duane and Earline. She graduated from Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova before spending most of her career working for various state agencies and retiring from the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.
She was an avid hunter and fisherman and was famous for never wasting any of her prey or letting one suffer. She will always be remembered for her feisty personality.
She is survived by her husband and dog. She was preceded by her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM on December 27th at the Trinidad Cemetery.
Please donate to a worthy cause in her memory
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 27, 2019