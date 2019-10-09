Home

Maria A. Cantu, 89, of Eureka. Beloved wife, Mama, Nonna, Bisnonna, and friend, passed away after a brief illness on September 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Clemente Cantu, her children Roy, Sylvia, Alan, and Karina and their spouses, as well as four granddaughters and one great granddaughter. Catholic services were held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, the United Service Organizations (USO) to support our men and women in the military.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 9, 2019
