Services
Paul's Chapel
1070 H Street
Arcata, CA 95521
(707) 822-2445
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paul's Chapel
1070 H Street
Arcata, CA 95521
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Arcata, CA
View Map
Resources
Maria Adelina Goncalves


1929 - 2019
Maria Adelina Goncalves Obituary
MARIA GONCALVES
1929-2019

Maria Adelina Goncalves passed away on September 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Maria was born on February 24, 1929 in Flores, Azores. She was married to Mauricio Goncalves in 1949. She immigrated to Arcata with her husband Mauricio and son Tony in 1966. Maria worked at Lazio's as a fish picker for over 30 years. She was a devout Catholic and loved to cook, bake and garden. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Arcata.
She is survived by her son Tony, two sister-in-laws and numberous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mauricio, her parents, 13 brothers and sisters. Her family would like to thank Granada for their exceptional care in the last three years and Hospice of Humboldt for making Maria's final days more dignified and comfortable.
Viewing with be at Paul's Chapel in Arcata, September 11, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Arcata, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Arcata.
Arrangements are under the direction of Paul's Chapel, Arcata.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 11, 2019
